Nexo has launched a zero-interest crypto lending product that allows Bitcoin and Ether holders to borrow against their assets through fixed-term loans.

According to a company announcement, the product, called Zero-interest Credit, offers fixed-term loans for users who hold Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH (ETH), with repayment conditions set in advance. Loans are settled at maturity and can be repaid using either stablecoins or collateral, depending on market conditions.

The offering expands a structured lending model that had previously been available only through Nexo’s private and OTC channels, where it facilitated more than $140 million in borrowing during 2025, according to the company.

Borrowers choose the loan size and duration up front, with terms that prevent liquidation before maturity and define the repayment range. At the end of the term, loans can be settled using either stablecoins or collateral, with the option to renew under new terms.

Nexo is a crypto financial services company founded in 2018 that offers crypto-backed loans, trading and savings services to users across 150 jurisdictions.

In April 2025, the company said that it would reenter the US market after withdrawing in late 2022 and settling a case with the Securities and Exchange Commission for $45 million in early 2023.

Defi lending grows in 2025

Crypto lending has evolved significantly since 2022, when companies such as Celsius and BlockFi were widely blamed for amplifying market contagion and deepening the fallout from the FTX collapse.

In 2025, centralized lenders including Nexo, Ledn, Xapo Bank and Coinbase expanded their crypto lending offerings under more conservative, fully collateralized structures, while decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols also recorded strong growth.

According to DefiLlama data, DeFi lending products grew from about $48.15 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Jan. 1, 2025, to a peak of $91.98 billion on Oct. 7, 2025.

DeFi lending total value locked. Source: DefiLlama

Although the market trended lower following the Oct. 10 crypto liquidation event, activity stabilized in November and total value locked (TVL) currently stands at around $66 billion.

The DeFi lending market is led by Aave, with more than $22 billion in outstanding loans backed by over $55 billion in deposited assets, according to DefiLlama data.

Morpho ranks second, supporting roughly $3.6 billion in outstanding loans backed by about $10 billion in supplied liquidity.



