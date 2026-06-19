How Jaredfromsubway.eth was exploited

“This was a counter-MEV honeypot attack, as it specifically targeted the automated, trust-minimized decision-making logic that MEV bots utilize,” Blockaid chief technology officer Raz Niv told Cointelegraph.
Over several weeks, the attacker deployed 66 fake token contracts that mimicked the names and interfaces of Wrapped ETH (WETH), USDC (USDC), and USDt (USDT) and then paired that with fake liquidity pools, said Niv.
The fakes were designed to look like profitable trades, the kind MEV bots are programmed to chase. This lulled Jaredfromsubway’s bot into doing what it was designed to do, approving certain attacker-controlled helper contracts to spend real money on its behalf.
“Ironically, in the process, it provided the attacker the keys to millions in the bot’s treasury,” he added.
“And then in a single transaction, the attacker called all 66 backdoors and swept all the ETH, USDC, and USDT at these addresses, amounting to millions of dollars.”
Some of the stolen funds have already been sent to crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, according to onchain data.
In May, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was sandwich attacked by Jaredfromsubway.eth while swapping 26,544 DigitalBits (worth $2.11 at the time of writing). The losses were minimal, but they show that even the smallest transactions can be a target for MEV bots.
“We shouldn’t be happy about this; no one should celebrate ... but if you’ve ever been sandwiched by this ... I’m pretty sure you’re not upset about this news,” crypto investor and commentator David Gokhshtein said.
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