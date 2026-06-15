Chipmaker Nvidia has reportedly become the latest company to tap the AI debt boom with a planned $20 billion bond offering, underscoring the relentless demand for AI infrastructure and data centers that has also created new opportunities for Bitcoin miners diversifying beyond crypto.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Nvidia is seeking to raise at least $20 billion through a multi-part bond sale to help finance AI-related investments and refinance existing debt.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said Nvidia plans to issue notes across seven maturities ranging from two to 30 years, with the longest-dated bonds expected to yield roughly 0.9 percentage points above comparable US Treasury securities.

The offering highlights investors’ continued appetite for financing AI expansion and signals that one of the industry’s most influential companies expects demand for AI infrastructure to remain strong.

Source: Cointelegraph

As the dominant supplier of the GPUs that power large language models, Nvidia sits at the center of the AI ecosystem. Its chips are used extensively by hyperscalers and cloud providers, making the company’s capital spending plans a closely watched barometer for the broader industry.

The sustained AI buildout has also benefited an increasing number of Bitcoin miners, which have begun repurposing their energy-intensive facilities and power infrastructure for high-performance computing and AI hosting.

Companies that once relied almost exclusively on Bitcoin mining revenue, including HIVE Digital, TeraWulf, Hut 8 and CleanSpark, are now positioning themselves as providers of data center capacity, leveraging internal infrastructure and existing power agreements to capitalize on growing demand for computing resources.

Related: Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 10% in 11th largest downward adjustment

BTC mining economics remain under pressure

Bitcoin miners are pursuing AI diversification as the economics of their core crypto business become increasingly challenging, especially in the wake of the April 2024 halving, which intensified margin pressures amid elevated mining difficulty and operating costs.

The industry has faced what some analysts have described as the “harshest margin environment of all time,” prompting many miners to sell portions of their Bitcoin treasuries, reduce leverage and seek new revenue streams beyond cryptocurrency mining.

According to data from TheEnergyMag, Bitcoin miners collectively sold more than 15,000 BTC between October and March.

Bitcoin mining companies’ treasury sales have accelerated since October, when BTC peaked above $126,000. Source: TheEnergyMag

Against this backdrop, analysts expect large miners to evolve into AI infrastructure providers. Bernstein, for example, recently said it expects IREN to derive the vast majority of its value from AI infrastructure, citing the rapid growth of the company's cloud AI business.

Related: Professional investors dumped 52K BTC worth of ETFs in Q1, filings show