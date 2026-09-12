Anthropic is said to be seeking to raise as much as $100 billion in the offering, which could value the AI company at about $2 trillion.

Anthropic is in talks with Nvidia about a potential $10 billion investment in what may be the biggest IPO in history, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing people familiar.

The people said Anthropic is seeking to raise as much as $100 billion in the offering, which could value the AI company at about $2 trillion.

The discussion is ongoing and could change, the people told Reuters, remaining anonymous amid the confidential negotiations.

Nvidia could supply Anthropic with an early strategic backer for the offering and also strengthen ties ​between the chipmaker and an important customer.

Reuters said that Anthropic declined to comment and that Nvidia had yet to respond to a request for comment.

Related: Nvidia buys Hugging Face for $12.9B in push into AI software

Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 11 that Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms had secured a 20-year agreement to supply 191 megawatts of capacity from its Rockdale, Texas, campus to a “leading frontier AI” company.

The customer was Anthropic and the deal was valued at about $9 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cointelegraph reported earlier this month that Nvidia agreed to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, extending its reach into the software and tools developers use to build artificial intelligence.

Hugging Face serves more than 18 million developers and hosts over three million models, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

The acquisition would give Nvidia control of a major platform for AI models as technology companies increasingly compete across chips, software and developer tools.

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