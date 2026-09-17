Crypto.com’s CEO said its sister exchange was cleared to offer US access to single-stock perpetual futures, as the latest platform to bridge TradFi and digital assets.

OG.com has received authorization from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer single-stock futures in the US.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of crypto.com, made the announcement its sister futures exchange in a Thursday X post that received regulatory approval to list single-stock futures in the US.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has acknowledged OG.com’s 1-N filing, authorizing the platform to offer single-stock futures in the US, .

Marszalek said they are working with the securities regulator and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer single-stock perps that combine the “innovations of the digital asset markets with the US capital markets.”

The acknowledgement clears a significant regulatory hurdle for the platform, allowing it to list these products on the US market. OG.com’s legal entity, North American Derivatives Exchange, filed the Form 1-N with the SEC on Monday to register as a national securities exchange for trading futures products.

Other crypto platforms also launched access to equities products. In September, Kraken reportedly partnered with the London Stock Exchange to launch tokenized UK stocks with 24/5 availability on the stock market operator’s night-time trading venue starting in 2027.

In March, crypto exchange Coinbase launched stock perpetual futures for non-US traders, after launching access to regulated crypto futures and 24/5 cash equities in the US in February.

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