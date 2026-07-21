London Stock Exchange eyes overnight trading launch in 2027: FT
The move comes as traditional exchanges face growing competition from crypto markets and tokenized equity platforms that offer around-the-clock trading.
The London Stock Exchange is planning to launch a night-time trading venue in the first half of 2027, joining a growing number of global exchanges offering or planning near-24-hour trading.
According to a report from the Financial Times, the LSE’s new venue will operate separately from its main market and run from 5:00 pm to 7:50 am London time. It will initially offer access to exchange-traded products such as those tracking the UK or US stock market.
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The main market will continue to operate under standard hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.
LSE CEO Julia Hoggett told the FT that there was increasing appetite from retail traders “to use London, given our particular timezone, to gain exposure to not only UK assets but global assets.”