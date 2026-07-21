The move comes as traditional exchanges face growing competition from crypto markets and tokenized equity platforms that offer around-the-clock trading.

The London Stock Exchange is planning to launch a night-time trading venue in the first half of 2027, joining a growing number of global exchanges offering or planning near-24-hour trading.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the LSE’s new venue will operate separately from its main market and run from 5:00 pm to 7:50 am London time. It will initially offer access to exchange-traded products such as those tracking the UK or US stock market.

Related: Backpack joins race for 24/7 stock markets with tokenized equities

The main market will continue to operate under standard hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

LSE CEO Julia Hoggett told the FT that there was increasing appetite from retail traders “to ⁠use London, given our particular timezone, to gain exposure to not only UK assets but global assets.”