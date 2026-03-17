Nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea has postponed the launch of its native token SEA, initially slated for March 30, citing tough market conditions and it not being market-ready.

“The reality is that market conditions are challenging across crypto right now, and $SEA only launches once,” OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer posted to X on Monday.

The OpenSea (SEA) token, announced in October, was touted as part of OpenSea’s plan to transition into a “trade everything” app across multiple chains, which includes perpetual futures.

The SEA token would enable discounted trading fees to users on this platform, in addition to offering creator incentives and community voting. OpenSea users will also be able to stake SEA tied to NFT tokens and collections.

However, Finzer said OpenSea wants to make sure “every piece is in place” before launching the token rather than to “force the original date.” There is no new target date for the SEA launch.

Since October, OpenSea users have participated in the “Waves” reward program to be eligible for SEA token allocation. Finzer said that the campaign will be ending.

He also noted that users who participated in Waves 3, 4, 5 and 6 campaigns can opt to receive refunds for the platform fees OpenSea retained during that period, though anyone taking up the option would also lose any Treasure Chest rewards they have earned. Treasures were point-like rewards that OpenSea users earned to win certain prizes.

The move has prompted some users to question why OpenSea did not make refunds available for Wave 1 and 2 participants.

Dune Analytics shows that OpenSea’s token and NFT volume hit a four-year peak of $3.3 billion in October, which coincided with Wave 1 (which ran Sept. 15 to Oct. 15), and then hit $705 million in November, coinciding with Wave 2 (which ran from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15).

Cointelegraph reached out to OpenSea for comment.

OpenSea’s “trade everything” app

In October, Finzer said OpenSea’s everything app vision would enable users to trade everything from tokens, culture, art and ideas across multiple chains.

“All in one place that feels like a home, not a bank,” he said at the time.

OpenSea is building a new mobile app to drive that strategy, Finzer noted on Monday.

“We’re here for the long game. making all of non-custodial crypto delightful on mobile is just the beginning,” he said. “That means we have to set a very high bar for everything we do, and it’s why I’m so protective of delivering a launch that’s worthy of this community.”

Related: NFT lending protocol Gondi says platform secured after $230K exploit

NFT market continues to slide

The delay comes amid a continued NFT market slump. While it started strong in the first two weeks of 2026, rising to a market capitalization of $3.2 billion by Jan. 15, it has since fallen more than 50% to $1.62 billion.



Change in NFT market cap over the last three months. Source: CoinGecko



Data also shows OpenSea has generated more volume through tokens than NFTs for six successive months, including a record $2.8 billion in October.

OpenSea is now consistently seeing less than $500 million in NFT volume on a monthly basis, a fraction of the levels it saw throughout 2021 and 2022.

In January, NFT marketplaces Rodeo and Nifty Gateway announced that they would wind down operations, adding to the sector’s string of high-profile closures.



Magazine: China’s ‘50x’ blockchain boost, Alibaba-linked AI mines Bitcoin: Asia Express