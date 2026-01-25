Nifty Gateway, one of the earliest and most recognizable NFT marketplaces, is set to shut down operations next month, marking another high-profile exit amid the sector’s prolonged downturn.

“Today, we are announcing that the Nifty Gateway platform will be closing on February 23, 2026,” the Gemini-owned platform wrote in a Saturday post on X, adding that it has already entered withdrawal-only mode, giving users roughly one month to move any remaining NFTs or funds off the site.

A shutdown notice is now displayed on Nifty Gateway’s homepage, and users can withdraw assets either through a linked Gemini Exchange account or directly to their bank via Stripe.

Nifty Gateway said customers with NFTs, ETH or US dollar balances would receive email instructions on withdrawing their assets. The company urged users to complete the process ahead of the February deadline.

Nifty Gateway topped $300 million in sales at its peak

Launched in 2020, Nifty Gateway played a central role in bringing NFTs to a mainstream audience. Unlike many crypto-native platforms at the time, it allowed users to purchase digital collectibles using credit cards, lowering the barrier to entry. The marketplace became known for curated “drops” from high-profile artists and creators, including Beeple and Grimes.

At the height of the NFT frenzy in mid-2021, Nifty Gateway facilitated more than $300 million in sales. That momentum faded as the broader NFT market cooled. In April 2024, the company stepped away from operating a traditional marketplace and rebranded as Nifty Gateway Studio, shifting its focus toward onchain creative projects and brand partnerships.

Gemini, which acquired Nifty Gateway in 2019, said the closure would allow the crypto exchange to concentrate on its broader product strategy. “This decision will allow Gemini to sharpen its focus and execute on the vision of building a one-stop super app for customers,” the company said, adding that it will continue to support NFTs through the Gemini Wallet.

Animoca acquires Somo as NFT market shows signs of life

Earlier this month, Animoca Brands acquired gaming and digital collectibles firm Somo, bringing its playable and tradable collectibles into Animoca’s wider blockchain ecosystem. The company plans to integrate Somo using shared infrastructure and partnerships, positioning the deal as a strategic extension of its existing gaming and NFT portfolio.

The acquisition came as the NFT market showed a short-term rebound at the start of 2026. Total NFT market capitalization rose about 20% in the first two weeks of the year, climbing from roughly $2.5 billion to over $3 billion, with a sharp $300 million jump occurring in a single 24-hour period alongside higher trading volumes.

