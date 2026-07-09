Regulatory debate over onchain derivatives intensifies

Letter to the CFTC. Source: Hyperliquidpolicy.org
They said registration requirements should apply to entities that handle customer funds or execute trades, rather than to developers who create blockchain software or contribute to open-source protocols without controlling how the software is used.
The groups also asked the CFTC to clarify that registered derivatives exchanges, clearinghouses and intermediaries can use onchain infrastructure for functions including trade execution, clearing, settlement, margining and recordkeeping, provided they continue to comply with existing regulations.
The groups said the alternative to adopting the recommendations is the status quo, in which "American users continue to be walled off from onchain derivatives markets," while innovation continues to take place offshore.
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The letter comes as crypto companies and traditional exchanges press US regulators over how blockchain-based derivatives should be regulated, with both sides seeking greater clarity on the agency's approach.
In May, Intercontinental Exchange and CME Group reportedly urged regulators to scrutinize Hyperliquid's expansion into commodity-linked perpetual futures, arguing that the decentralized platform's energy derivatives posed market integrity and manipulation risks.
Two weeks later, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher called for a "level playing field" that would allow regulated exchanges to offer 24/7 onchain perpetual futures, saying existing regulations were preventing traditional exchanges from competing with platforms such as Hyperliquid. Sprecher also said ICE had held exploratory discussions with Hyperliquid to better understand onchain derivatives markets.
CME, meanwhile, has continued expanding its own regulated crypto derivatives business. This year, the exchange announced futures tied to Avalanche and Sui, launched CFTC-regulated Bitcoin volatility futures and introduced the Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures, a market-cap weighted contract tracking seven digital assets.
Despite that expansion, CME sued the CFTC in June over the agency's approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator exceeded its authority under the Commodity Exchange Act.
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