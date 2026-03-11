Ripple to buy back $750M in shares through April: Report

Ripple Labs reportedly plans to buy back up to $750 million worth of shares from investors and employees in a program set to give the company a $50 billion valuation.

According to a Wednesday Bloomberg report, Ripple plans to run a tender offer for the shares through April. The $750 million buyback program will reportedly value the company at $50 billion, 25% higher than the valuation assigned following its $500 million raise in November 2025. The company’s president, Monica Long, said at the time that Ripple had no plans to go public.

The reported buyback follows Ripple's expansion of operations beyond the crypto industry, including through the $1.2 billion acquisition of non-bank prime broker Hidden Road and treasury management system provider GTreasury in October. Earlier this week, the company said that it would move forward with plans for a financial services license in Australia through the acquisition of a local payments firm.

On Monday, Ripple reported that it had processed more than $100 billion in transactions, with its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD) exceeding a $1 billion market capitalization since its launch in December 2024. The price of XRP (XRP) has fallen more than 53% in the previous six months, trading hands at $1.39 at the time of publication.

Data from private shares platform Forge Global showed more than a 9% drop in Ripple’s private share price as of Wednesday.

Making progress with US national trust bank charter

In December, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced that it had conditionally approved Ripple and other crypto companies for national trust bank charters. The company specifically said in its application that the charter would “not be a stablecoin issuer” for RLUSD.

