‘We still plan to remain private,‘ says Ripple president on IPO plans

Ripple Labs president Monica Long has ruled out an IPO for the company, saying it was in a “really healthy position” without going public.

In a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Long addressed rumors that Ripple was planning to go public after the company reached a $40 billion valuation in November. The Ripple president said the company was focused on growth following the $500 million fundraise headed by Citadel Securities and Fortress Investment Group that led to its valuation.

“Currently, we still plan to remain private,” said Long, expanding on her comments in November after the fundraise. "Often the strategy driving an IPO is to get the access to the investors and the liquidity of the public markets [...] We're in a really healthy position to continue to fund and invest in our company's growth without going public.”

The comments from Long going into 2026 came months after the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced it would wind down its enforcement actions against Ripple, fueling speculation about an IPO. Long has repeatedly denied reports that Ripple was pursuing a public offering.

Related: SEC now fully Republican, set for pro-crypto rulemaking in 2026

At the time of writing, the price of XRP (XRP) was $2.20, having dropped by about 6% in the previous 24 hours. The token is the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

OCC grants US bank trust approval for Ripple and others

In December, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) conditionally approved applications from Circle and Ripple for national trust bank charters. BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets and Paxos also received conditional approval to convert their existing state-level trust companies into federally chartered national trust banks.

Ripple’s application said its charter would “not be a stablecoin issuer” for its US dollar-pegged coin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), while the other companies will provide a variety of digital asset custody services to users. Of the applicants, BitGo has announced plans to go public, and Circle launched an IPO in May.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026