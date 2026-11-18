Russia’s push to bring cryptocurrency trading under government oversight is raising concerns that greater transparency could expose market participants to international sanctions.

Some companies are reluctant to join the Bank of Russia’s public registry of crypto exchangers because they fear becoming sanctions targets, a person familiar the regulatory discussions told Cointelegraph on Wednesday.

Industry representatives repeatedly asked the central bank to keep the registry private, but the regulator refused, arguing that crypto businesses should follow the same requirements as traditional financial service providers, the source said.

The concerns come as the European Union prepares its 22nd sanctions package against Russia, which is expected to include new restrictions on crypto platforms.

Russia’s crypto registry grows to 30 but trading launch remains blurry

Russia’s new rules allowing retail investors to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether’s USDt (USDT) took effect on Monday, and the central bank’s registry listed 30 authorized exchange operators as of Wednesday.

The list includes major lenders Sberbank and VTB, but registration alone does not establish whether customers can already complete transactions.

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Alexander Nam of HSE University’s Center for Decentralized Finance and Digital Financial Assets Research said the market still faces technical and regulatory hurdles, including investor testing, order execution, settlement and custody.

“Being included in the registry does not in itself mean readiness to fully serve investors,” Nam told Cointelegraph.

Alexander Brazhnikov of the Russian Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain told Cointelegraph that he could not identify a registered operator offering confirmed retail access as of Monday.

EU sanctions plans loom over Russia’s December crypto launch

Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s main securities trading venue, plans to launch crypto trading on Dec. 1, with investors accessing the market through brokers rather than directly through the exchange. Cointelegraph contacted VTB, T-Invest Lab and MOEX for further details on their respective crypto trading launch plans but had not received responses by publication time.

The European Commission reportedly plans to present its next sanctions package ahead of a Nov. 26–27 European Council summit, days before MOEX’s scheduled launch.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Western sanctions had backfired and strengthened Russia’s economy, speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

Russia’s broader crypto activity has declined despite its push to establish a regulated trading market. The value of cryptocurrency transactions fell 14.7% to $284.1 billion in the year ended June 2026, according to Chainalysis. The country still accounted for roughly 44% of Eastern Europe’s crypto activity.

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