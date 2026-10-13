Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, has secured crypto exchange authorization as it prepares to offer Bitcoin, Ether and Tether USDt trading.

Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, has secured the central bank’s approval to trade cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ahead of a planned December launch.

The Bank of Russia’s updated register, dated Tuesday, lists 10 authorized crypto exchange operators and six digital custodians, up from four and five, respectively, a week earlier. The lists include major lenders Sberbank and VTB alongside nonbank companies such as T-Invest Lab and Atomyze.

Sberbank previously said it plans to launch crypto products supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether’s USDt (USDT) on Dec. 1, 2026, through its existing SberBank Online, SberInvestments and SberBusiness platforms.

Sberbank has already begun testing crypto purchases, sales, deposits and withdrawals through its SberBank Online app, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Thursday, citing the bank’s press office. The bank said the final launch timeline depends on additional central bank regulations.

The registrations follow the Sept. 1 entry into force of Russia’s new crypto rules, which placed exchange operators and custodians under central bank oversight. The country still prohibits using cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services.

Sberbank was among the first companies to secure digital custodian status last Tuesday.

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