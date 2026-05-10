Bitcoin supply on exchanges rises

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to a "Fear" score of 38 on Friday. Source: alternative.me
Santiment said the best scenario for Bitcoin right now is not to break out further. “The team's ideal setup is a pullback to $75k that flushes late longs, resets sentiment, and builds a healthier base,” Santiment said.
Meanwhile, Santiment pointed to a recent increase in Bitcoin supply on crypto exchanges, potentially signaling that holders are viewing current price levels as an opportunity to take profits.
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“On-chain activity is broadly quiet, but Bitcoin supply on exchanges has ticked up over the past five days after an extended decline. The reversal could indicate early profit-taking,” Santiment said. Analysts are divided on whether it will fall into that price range or continue higher.
MN Trading Capital founder Michael van de Poppe said he “wouldn't be surprised that we retest lower at $70-75K before we continue to run.”
Crypto analyst Matthew Hyland said that Bitcoin is “likely” to reach between $87,000 and $95,000 before June.
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