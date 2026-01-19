Strategy chairman Michael Saylor has hinted at another major Bitcoin buy after adding $1.25 billion worth of the cryptocurrency to its holdings just last week.

In an X post on Saturday, Saylor shared a screenshot of a graph from StrategyTracker, showing the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the times Strategy has made purchases for its Bitcoin reserve, with the caption “Bigger Orange.”

The Strategy chairman has often teased upcoming Bitcoin buys via X this way, and has shown no signs of slowing down its Bitcoin purchases in 2026.

The firm kicked the year off with a $115.97 million purchase of 1,283 BTC on Jan. 4, then followed that by buying 13,627 BTC for $1.25 billion on Jan. 11.

The firm now holds 687,410 BTC at an average purchasing price of $75,353 per coin, according to data from StrategyTracker. The price of BTC is currently $92,300 according to Coinbase, putting Strategy’s Bitcoin reserve at a profit.

Reserve in the green, but debt is looming

However, the firm’s stock price has suffered over the past 12 months, dropping around 52.67% to sit at $173.71 as of Jan. 16, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

Strategy has utilized a range of methods to help it raise capital for Bitcoin purchases, with a key avenue being the selling of short-term debt via convertible notes.

However, across late 2027 and 2028, debt holders will start to be able to convert billions of dollars worth of notes, putting pressure on the firm to drum up large sums of capital.

Strategy has reiterated on several occasions that it has enough resources to weather the storm, but has also suggested it could sell some of its stash to free up capital if it had to.

Cointelegraph has reached out to Strategy for comment.

