The US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against crypto executive Donald Basile, accusing him and two companies he controlled of raising about $16 million from investors through false claims tied to a so-called “insured” crypto token known as Bitcoin Latinum.

In a complaint filed Friday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the SEC alleged that Basile ran the scheme between March and December 2021 through Monsoon Blockchain Corp. and GIBF GP Inc., offering investors Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) that promised future delivery of the token, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Regulators said hundreds of investors were told the asset was backed and insured, but the SEC alleged no insurance company ever provided coverage or any proof that these claims were true, per the report.

The case marks one of the few SEC enforcement actions under the Trump administration, which has signaled a more crypto-friendly regulatory stance compared to previous administrations.

Related: Crypto market safe harbor lands at White House for review

Crypto funds spent on luxury

The SEC said Basile repeatedly represented that Bitcoin Latinum was an insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency and that investor funds would help support its underlying value. Instead, the complaint alleges, millions of dollars were diverted to personal spending, including real estate purchases, credit card payments and the acquisition of a $160,000 horse.

The regulator is seeking permanent injunctions, repayment of allegedly ill-gotten gains with interest, civil penalties, and a ban on Basile’s participation in securities offerings, according to the WSJ. It also wants an officer-and-director bar preventing him from leading public companies in the future.

The Bitcoin Latinum website currently shows a 404 error.

Bitcoin Latinum website not working. Source: Bitcoin Latinum

Related: SEC proposes certain crypto interfaces don’t need to register as brokers

SEC criticizes past crypto cases for lacking benefit

Last week, the SEC said many past enforcement actions against crypto firms did not directly benefit investors and reflected a focus on case volume rather than meaningful protection. The agency reported that since fiscal 2022 it brought 95 actions and collected $2.3 billion in penalties for “book-and-record” violations, but several cases involving crypto registration and dealer definitions did not identify clear investor harm.

The SEC also said this approach reflected a misinterpretation of securities laws and a misallocation of enforcement resources. Under Chair Paul Atkins, appointed in 2025, the agency says it has moved away from “regulation by enforcement” and is now prioritizing fraud, market manipulation and serious abuses of trust.

Magazine: Your guide to surviving this mini-crypto winter