Nasdaq, Cboe and the London Stock Exchange are among major exchanges moving toward longer trading hours.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is set to host a public roundtable in September to discuss moving toward 24-hour trading in US equity markets.

“We are moving towards a new day – and night – in the US equity markets,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said on Thursday.

“With the expansion to overnight trading, I’m excited at the prospect of US equity markets aligning with those markets that already trade continuously.”

The roundtable will run on Sept. 17 at the SEC’s headquarters in Washington, DC. Discussions will include preparations to support overnight trading, operations and resiliency in a 24-hour market, the regulator said.

Related: Cboe to launch 24-hour stock trading

The roundtable comes as a growing number of global exchanges are offering or planning near-24-hour trading, giving retail investors access to round-the-clock trading long offered by cryptocurrency exchanges.

The London Stock Exchange is reportedly planning to launch a night-time trading venue in early 2027.

In March, Nasdaq said it had begun engaging with US regulators about providing 24-hour trading five days a week on its stock market, aiming to launch in the second half of 2026, pending “regulatory approval and alignment.”