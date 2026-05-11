The CLARITY Act, introduced in July 2025, stalled in January after Coinbase withdrew its support for the legislation over concerns about legal protections and stablecoin yields.

Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital said seven Democratic lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee could be key to advancing the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act when it goes to markup on Thursday, sending it to the Senate for a vote.

In an X post on Sunday, Galaxy Digital labeled Democratic lawmakers Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks as “constructive/pro-framework” when it comes to crypto. Four other lawmakers are seen as “deal-makers,” while one lawmaker is seen as “mixed.”

“If Democrats vote for the bill in markup, likelihood of ultimate passage on the Senate floor increases significantly,” Galaxy Digital said.

Passing the CLARITY Act through the Senate and into law would create clearer federal rules for the US crypto industry, potentially reducing years of regulatory uncertainty and encouraging more projects to build in the country.

Galaxy Digital speculates that seven Democrats on the US Senate Banking Committee could be swayed to approve the CLARITY Act. Source: Galaxy Digital

Galaxy listed Mark Warner, Catherine Cortez Masto, Andy Kim and Raphael Warnock as “deal-maker/conditional,” saying they have shown support for a crypto framework and voted to pass the GENIUS Act.

Galaxy said they also want stronger safeguards against illicit finance and money laundering risks.

Lisa Blunt Rochester, who was labeled “mixed,” is considered a possible swing vote because she has backed the crypto framework but voted against the GENIUS Act.

At least four are likely to vote against the bill

Jack Reed, Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Chris Van Hollen all voted against the GENIUS Act, and Galaxy predicts they will follow a similar path on the CLARITY Act based on past statements.

The CLARITY Act has been scheduled for markup on Thursday. To pass through the Senate Banking Committee, at least half of the 24-member group, which is made up of 13 Republicans and 11 Democrats, will need to approve it.

After passing through the committee, the bill heads to the Senate floor for scheduling, debate and possible further amendments before a vote. Kara Calvert, vice president of US policy at crypto exchange Coinbase, told attendees at the Consensus 2026 conference that the bill needs at least 60 votes to pass in the Senate and bipartisan support to become law.

Stand With Crypto, a US crypto advocacy and tracking platform that scores politicians on their crypto stance based on past statements and actions, lists Warner, Cortez Masto, and Alsobrooks as strongly supportive of crypto.

Related: ‘Visible flaws’ in Bitcoiners’ mid-bear market forecast: Analyst

Kim is considered neutral, and Reed, Warren and Smith are all considered strongly opposed to crypto. Warnock, Blunt Rochester, Gallego, and Van Hollen are not ranked due to insufficient data, according to Stand With Crypto.

The CLARITY Act, introduced in July 2025, was expected to progress but stalled in January after Coinbase withdrew its support for the legislation, citing concerns over a lack of legal protections for open-source software developers, a prohibition on stablecoin yields and decentralized finance regulations.

Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026