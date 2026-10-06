Solana DvP offers financial institutions an open-source settlement program designed to complete asset transfers and payments in seconds.

The Solana Foundation announced Tuesday the launch of Solana DvP, an open-source settlement program for financial institutions that aims to cut settlement times.

Solana DvP offers an open-source application programming interface for delivery-versus-payment (DvP) settlement on Solana.

The program aims to cut securities settlement from one to two days to seconds by transferring assets and payment in a single transaction that either completes in full or does not take effect, the Solana Foundation said in a press release. It is designed to offer institutions a reusable alternative to custom smart contracts.

The settlement standard is the type of “foundational infrastructure” that institutional market participants need to “operate at scale without introducing settlement risk and counterparty exposure,” said Rhodel D’Souza, head of markets digital assets at JPMorgan. The bank provided input on institutional settlement practices and requirements during work on Solana DvP.

The announcement adds to efforts to speed up financial settlement using blockchain infrastructure. In June 2025, Chainlink, JPMorgan’s Kinexys and Ondo Finance completed a cross-chain DvP pilot involving Ondo’s tokenized US Treasury fund and payment through Kinexys.

On Monday, Kraken’s parent company, Payward, partnered with Singapore Gulf Bank to enable 24/7 US dollar settlement for select institutional clients in Asia and the Gulf region.

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