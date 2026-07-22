Korea Composite Stock Price Index’s one-year chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
South Korea’s KOSPI rose 114.44% over the 12 months to July 22, according to Yahoo Finance data, even after retreating from its peak in June. The rally contrasts with shrinking activity on won-based crypto exchanges, suggesting retail investor attention is shifting toward equities.
A Tiger Research report published on CoinGecko and updated on April 17 said that South Korea’s falling crypto activity reflects more than weaker prices. The report said recycled narratives and projects that failed to deliver contributed to investor fatigue, while the KOSPI rally gave retail traders more places to pursue returns.
Tiger Research said the widening gap between equity turnover and crypto volume did not necessarily mean that Koreans had lost interest in crypto, but rather that investors had more alternatives.
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The report described the market as in structural transition with retail investors stepping back while institutions move in. Banks and financial groups were positioning around won-denominated stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and exchange investments even before legislation was finalized.
Tiger said institutional activity could be a healthy replacement for some of the retreating retail participation, although institutions were still finding their footing.
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