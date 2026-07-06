South Korea’s Criminal Act. Source: Korea Legislation Research Institute
Polymarket says its restrictions are designed to comply with sanctions, local financial rules, gambling and prediction market laws, anti-money laundering requirements and Know Your Customer regulations.
The company also lists certain regions within otherwise accessible countries as restricted, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec in Canada, as well as Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine.
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