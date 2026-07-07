“Investors are now more confident about the instrument,” said Grayscale’s Zach Pandl regarding STRC, which reclaimed $90 for the first time in three weeks.

Strategy's $216 million Bitcoin sale on Monday should be seen as a positive development for the price of Bitcoin and as a move that renews confidence in STRC, according to analysts.

The sale of 3,588 BTC to fund preferred stock dividend payments and replenish cash has boosted Strategy’s dollar reserves to cover 17 months of dividend payments. “The rebound in STRC suggests investors are responding positively to this decision,” Grayscale Research said Monday.

Andri Fauzan Adziima, research lead at Bitrue Research Institute, told Cointelegraph that Strategy’s recent sale was a “smart, stabilizing move that actually strengthens the setup for Bitcoin.”

Zach Pandl, Grayscale’s head of research, said Strategy’s actions should “restore market confidence” in its financing structure, and may help Bitcoin’s price “find a more durable bottom,” as it relieves the pressure of further BTC sales from Saylor’s company.

Strategy’s announcement that it sold Bitcoin caused the asset to drop 2.4% in a matter of hours. However, both Bitcoin and Strategy’s yield-bearing STRC product rebounded soon after, suggesting that investor concern was short-lived.

Restoring market confidence

There is nothing wrong with Strategy’s balance sheet, and the company clearly has sufficient financial resources to service its debt and dividend obligations, Pandl said.

“Nevertheless, shifting market conditions created uncertainty about how Strategy would balance competing priorities.”

Related: Strategy will be ‘less important’ in Bitcoin after STRC incident: Bitwise

Strategy clarified in late June that it would issue shares and sell Bitcoin as needed to maintain sufficient US dollar reserves to cover its dividend obligations.

Strategy’s dollar reserves now total $2.55 billion, or the equivalent of about 17 months of dividend cover. Meanwhile, the rebound in the price of STRC — which topped $91 for the first time in three weeks on Monday — “suggests investors are now more confident about the instrument,” Pandl said.

Bitcoin sales funded Strategy's USD Reserve and bolstered investor confidence. Source: Grayscale

The sale reduces forced-selling risks

“By using the proceeds to pad cash reserves for roughly 17 months of STRC dividends, they’ve cut near-term financing pressure and overhang, which helped spark Bitcoin’s quick recovery above $64k while lifting STRC near $90,” Adziima said.

“In my view, this reduces forced-selling risks, rebuilds confidence in their structure and paves the way for a more durable bottom as other buyers step in, prudent balance-sheet management rather than any kind of capitulation.”

BTC recovered to reach $64,400 in late trading on Monday, but had dipped to $63,120 at the time of writing.

Magazine: AI is banking the unbanked in Africa... faster than crypto