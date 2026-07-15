PayPal stock price, 1-day chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
PayPal and Stripe have both expanded their crypto offerings in recent years. PayPal launched its PYUSD stablecoin in 2023, which peaked at a $4.2 billion market capitalization in February 2026 before retracing to about $2.85 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
PYUSD ranks among the 10 largest stablecoins, though dwarfed by market leaders Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC.
Meanwhile, Stripe has offered stablecoin-based accounts globally since May 2025. Its stablecoin infrastructure platform, Bridge, received conditional approval to operate as a federally chartered national trust bank under the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Feb. 17.
The company has also accelerated its stablecoin payments strategy through partnerships with financial institutions and payment networks. In March, Visa said it would expand its stablecoin card partnership with Stripe-owned Bridge to more than 100 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East by the end of the year.
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