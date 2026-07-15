Stripe and Advent reportedly offered to buy PayPal for $53 billion, at a 28% premium compared to the company’s Tuesday closing price.

Payments company Stripe and private equity firm Advent International reportedly made a joint offer to acquire PayPal Holdings.

The offer includes about $50 billion in committed financing, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The joint offer seeks to acquire PayPal at $60.50 per share, which would value the company at a 28% premium to PayPal’s Tuesday closing price.

This is Stripe’s second attempt to acquire PayPal. According to a February Bloomberg report, the payment processing company held early acquisition talks with PayPal, which was facing growing competition from smartphone-based payment services such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Both PayPal and Stripe declined to comment.

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PayPal’s stock rose 11.3% to $52.73 in Wednesday premarket trading, according to Yahoo Finance data. The stock is up 14% over the past month but remains down 35% over the past year.

PayPal stock price, 1-day chart. Source: Yahoo Finance

PayPal and Stripe deepen stablecoin push

PayPal and Stripe have both expanded their crypto offerings in recent years. PayPal launched its PYUSD stablecoin in 2023, which peaked at a $4.2 billion market capitalization in February 2026 before retracing to about $2.85 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

PYUSD ranks among the 10 largest stablecoins, though dwarfed by market leaders Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC.

Meanwhile, Stripe has offered stablecoin-based accounts globally since May 2025. Its stablecoin infrastructure platform, Bridge, received conditional approval to operate as a federally chartered national trust bank under the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Feb. 17.

The company has also accelerated its stablecoin payments strategy through partnerships with financial institutions and payment networks. In March, Visa said it would expand its stablecoin card partnership with Stripe-owned Bridge to more than 100 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East by the end of the year.

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