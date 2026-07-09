Coinbase’s venture capital arm leads 2026 crypto investing even as funding withered and unique investors shied away amid the bear market.

Coinbase Ventures, the corporate venture capital (VC) arm of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, led the ranks of crypto-focused VC's with 30 deals in the first half of 2026.

Runner-up Animoca Brands completed 19 investments, while Silicon Valley VC a16z logged 18 deals and stablecoin giant Tether completed 15, according to data aggregator CryptoRank.

In the past 12 months Coinbase Ventures completed a peer-best 75 deals, followed by Animoca Brands with 40, YZi Labs (previously Binance Labs) with 39, GSR with 31 and a16z with 30.

Those VC deals defy a bear market that saw the total amount raised by cryptocurrency companies fall to $1.4 billion in June, down 63% from $3.8 billion in April.

Deal counts also fell in June, to 61 fundraising rounds, down from 89 rounds in May. Still, last month showed a slight recovery compared to April, when crypto VC funding hit a two-year low of $698 million across 71 total fundraising rounds.

So far in July, crypto firms raised $456 million across 12 funding rounds.

Top active investors and top categories by funding deals. Source: CryptoRank

Looking at the deals of the past six months, Coinbase Ventures participated in seven investment rounds tied to payment protocols, four rounds for DeFi projects and three rounds for infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization projects, respectively.

However, the number of unique investors shrunk to 242 in June, from 452 unique investors in October 2025.

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DeFi, payments, AI remain leading VC categories

Decentralized finance (DeFi), payments and AI attracted the lion’s share of crypto VC funding during the past year.

DeFi protocols saw 216 fundraising rounds in the period, while payments startups logged 131 rounds and AI-crypto companies raised 128 rounds, according to CryptoRank.

Crypto VC capital, invested by category, one-year chart. Source: CryptoRank

Infrastructure providers raised 110 funding rounds, while all other sectors saw fewer than 100 investment rounds over the past year.

In terms of geographical distribution, US-based VCs accounted for $5.8 billion and Australia-based VCs contributed $3.6 billion of funds over the past six months. More than $11.6 billion was invested from undisclosed locations.

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