Fast becoming year of the whale

Crypto wallet address 356my, transactions and token balance history. Source: Arkham
Whales have been driving most of the Bitcoin inflows to cryptocurrency exchanges since the beginning of the year.
About 99% of BTC deposited to exchanges is currently from the 10 largest individual transfers, according to CryptoQuant's chart tracking the ratio of whale transfers to exchanges, which stood at 0.99 at press time.
Bitcoin: Exchange Whale Ratio - all exchanges, year-to-date chart. Source: CryptoQuant
A high exchange ratio means that whales account for a disproportionate share of inflows, which is “historically a bearish signal” as these large deposits are more likely to precede significant sell orders than routine retail activity, according to the analytics platform.
Related: Strategy sells 3,588 Bitcoin for $216M to fund dividends, keeps $2.55B reserve intact
The whale transfers may add to the persistent Bitcoin selling pressure from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) holders.
Bitcoin ETF Flow (USD, million). Source: Farside Investors
US-traded spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $197 million in net weekly inflows leading up to Friday, but saw $4.51 billion in net outflows in June, marking their worst month on record, according to Farside Investors data.
Magazine: Bitcoin nearing late stages of bear market: Jamie Coutts, Real Vision
More on the subject