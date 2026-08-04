Apple briefly removes Telegram from App Store, Gram rebounds

Apple restored Telegram after the messaging platform removed content that violated its child safety policies and banned the user who posted it.

Apple briefly removed Telegram from the App Store after its review found content that violated its policies on child sexual abuse material, according to Bloomberg.

The messaging app was later restored after Telegram removed the content and banned the user who posted it, Apple said.

The Telegram-linked token Gram fell about 6.4% to $1.32 from $1.41 following reports of the removal. It has since recovered to about $1.40 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko data.

“Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated,” Telegram posted on X, followed by an apple emoji.

Telegram is also facing legal action in Russia and Australia over its handling of illegal material.

Russia is pursuing a terrorism-related charge against founder Pavel Durov over Telegram’s handling of alleged extremist content, while Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has launched court proceedings against the platform over alleged failures to remove terrorism-related material.

Related: Telegram’s Pavel Durov responds to Russia’s terrorism designation