Caleb & Brown expands to UK, betting on untapped crypto demand

The boutique brokerage will focus on high-net-worth clients rather than competing with retail crypto exchanges.

Caleb & Brown, an Australian crypto brokerage owned by the Swyftx Group, has entered the UK market, expanding its services for wealthy investors beyond Australia and the US.

The expansion comes a year after the boutique digital asset brokerage was acquired by Swyftx in 2025 in a deal worth more than $100 million. The firm will target high-net-worth clients in the UK.

Swyftx Group co-CEO Andrea Yuen said the UK was an “untapped opportunity” as it has lower levels of crypto adoption compared to other markets.

“If you compare the UK to areas like the US, Asia and Australia, the level of investing in Bitcoin and other alternative risk assets is four or even five times lower. It’s a compelling growth opportunity,” she said.

Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index ranks the UK 11th behind Russia, the Philippines and Ukraine. Last year, the Financial Conduct Authority estimated 8% of people in the UK own crypto; the figure was down from 2024, but the typical value held by investors has increased.

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“The country is under-served by private client offerings in digital assets. You’re talking about one of the oldest and most sophisticated financial centers in the world,” said Yuen.

“The retail crypto exchange model can feel a little jarring to some investors in that context. We think there is a significant opportunity to come in with a more personal service that offers tailored execution.”