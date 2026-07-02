Taiko restores bridge backing before reopening

Taiko’s seven-day token chart. Source: CoinGecko
Its token, TAIKO, briefly surged to about $0.35 following the bridge reopening, before retreating to roughly $0.14.
Taiko outlined its recovery plan on Sunday, saying it would bring the network back through four stages. The project said it had deployed fixes and verified that the chain's finalized state contained no forged checkpoints or attacker claims that could still be executed.
According to Taiko, the changes were submitted through its security council and reviewed by independent security experts. The network then replenished the bridge to ensure that assets issued on the network were backed 1:1 by assets held on Ethereum.
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Taiko also introduced conservative withdrawal quotas as an added precaution, saying the limits were not expected to prevent users from carrying out bridge transactions. However, it did not disclose the size of the quotas.
Taiko has not disclosed how the bridge's 1:1 backing was restored or whether any of the stolen assets were recovered. The project said it would publish a full postmortem detailing the incident and its response.
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