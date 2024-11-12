The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has launched an open-source wallet development kit (WDK) to enable businesses and developers to integrate non-custodial wallets into any website or app — and it’s even designed to work with AI agents.

On Nov. 11, Tether announced the launch of its WDK Wallet Development Kit, which it described as a modular software development kit “designed to empower businesses and developers to seamlessly integrate non-custodial wallets and user experiences for USDT and Bitcoin in any app, website, and device.”

The WDK has been designed to support both human users and “embrace new digital beings like AI agents, robots and autonomous systems,” the firm stated.

Key features of the WDK include giving users full control over non-custodial assets, eliminating reliance on third-party custody solutions and a simplified setup process.

On X, Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, said the focus was on “open-source, super-modular, highly scalable and battle-tested development libraries that are easy to integrate on any platform.”

He said that it was compatible with all systems “from embedded devices to mobile, from laptop apps to websites, and from AI agents to robotic brains.”

He added that it will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) but will soon be expanded to offer “UI templates for any platform to build any non-custodial user experience.”

Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin, with a circulation of $124 billion USDT, giving it a market share of 68% among stablecoins, according to CoinGecko. The lion’s share of those stablecoins, around 120 million, are split between the Tron and Ethereum networks.

It moved more than 2 billion USDT to Ethereum on Nov. 6 on behalf of a large exchange that wanted to transfer its holdings from cold wallets to Ethereum.

In late October, Ardoino revealed that the company holds about $100 billion in US Treasurys, more than 82,000 Bitcoin, and 48 tons of gold as reserves to back its stablecoin.

Tether’s closest rival, Circle, has a market share of 20% with almost $37 billion in USD Coin (USDC) in circulation.

