Thailand’s new spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) framework is attracting interest from asset managers, but the regulator has yet to receive its first application.

Several asset management companies have approached Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for consultations about launching crypto ETFs, the regulator told Cointelegraph in a statement Thursday.

“However, no asset management company has yet submitted an application for approval to establish a crypto ETF,” the SEC said, without identifying the companies involved.

The SEC also said it was too early to determine whether the first products would receive approval before the end of 2026, noting that the timing would depend on applicants’ readiness, regulatory reviews and investor protection requirements.

Thailand’s new crypto ETF rules took effect Friday, allowing asset managers to establish locally listed spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) ETFs.

Several companies are already offering Thai investors BTC exposure through funds linked to overseas ETFs. ONE Asset Management became the first Thai asset manager to receive approval for a Bitcoin ETF-linked fund in 2024, while MFC Asset Management later introduced a fund investing through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

Related: Bitget plans Thai crypto exchange acquisition weeks after $388M hack