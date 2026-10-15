Global crypto investment products held $172.9 billion in assets under management, including $733 million in Hong Kong, according to CoinShares data as of late September.
Butterfill said that existing investment options may limit demand for new Thai ETFs, as some investors already gain Bitcoin exposure through foreign funds or direct crypto trading.
Thailand’s MFC Asset Management, which Butterfill identified as a firm worth watching for potential ETF launches, introduced its Bitcoin ETF Tracker Fund (MBTCETF-UI) in 2024. The fund invests in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the world’s largest spot Bitcoin ETF by assets under management.
“Local ETFs therefore need to attract new investors or offer a compelling reason to switch,” Butterfill said.
Apart from MFC, Butterfill pointed to ONE Asset Management as another potential ETF issuer worth watching. In 2024, ONE became the first Thai asset manager to receive approval for a Bitcoin ETF-linked fund.
Related: Bitcoin ETFs shed $261M as XRP funds buck weekly outflow trend
Butterfill said he hadn’t confirmed either company’s plans to launch a locally listed crypto ETF or when the first products might begin trading.
Cointelegraph contacted Thailand’s SEC, ONE Asset Management and MFC Asset Management about potential ETF launches but had not received responses by publication time.
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