THORChain ships security upgrades and migrates old vaults

Source: THORChain
THORChain attributed the exploit to a vulnerability in its GG20 threshold signature scheme, which is used to secure protocol vaults by distributing key control across multiple node operators. According to the protocol, the flaw allowed a malicious node operator to reconstruct a full private key through what it described as “progressive key material leakage,” enabling the theft of $10.7 million.
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The protocol implemented an emergency patch on May 20 to protect the remaining vaults before releasing an upgrade on June 9, which included a fix for the exploited vulnerability. A follow-up upgrade was rolled out on June 11 with additional stability improvements and fixes to the KeyVerify protocol.
THORChain network overview, node upgrades. Source: THORChain Explorer
With the recovery process largely complete, THORChain has also outlined plans for new network integrations.
THORChain said it will launch native swaps and vaults for privacy-preserving cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC) within the next two weeks, followed by Monero (XMR).
It also plans to launch support for the Bittensor (TAO) token in about six weeks after the network’s restart.
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