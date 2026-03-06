Trading volumes in tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) routed through 1inch’s integration with Ondo have passed $2.5 billion since the partnership went live in September 2025.

According to data published on Dune Analytics and a release shared with Cointelegraph, real-world assets (RWAs) are now the fastest-growing volume category on 1inch. While they still account for a minority of overall flow, 1inch co-founder Sergei Kunz told Cointelegraph that “the direction of travel is clear,” and shows no signs of slowing down, despite the broader crypto slump.

​Most of the activity is happening on BNB (BNB) Chain, where roughly $2 billion in related volume has been generated over 1.3 million transactions, with peak active users nearing 24,800 in a single period.

RWA statistics: Source: Dune

Kunz said that the combination of a low-friction user experience and massive retail distribution made BNB Chain “the natural place for RWA activity to occur,” adding that it was “happening faster and more retail-sized than on Ethereum (ETH).”

He added that both retail and advanced users were trading RWAs, and that the typical swap size was around $1,400, which he said showed “real capital, deployed with intent” rather than test traffic.

The most popular tokens are currently well-known traditional finance names such as Nvidia ($354 million in volume), Tesla ($332 million), Google ($249 million), and Netflix ($98 million), plus silver among non-equity assets ($225 million).

Tokenized RWAs defy slump as Ethereum nears $15 billion

The milestone comes as tokenized RWAs emerge as one of the few consistent growth stories in crypto. Ethereum’s RWA total value locked (TVL) has climbed to nearly $15 billion, up roughly 200% over the past year.

Tokenized US Treasuries have been a major driver of that growth, with a market cap that has risen by over $1 billion since the start of 2026, a roughly 50x increase since 2024, as products like BlackRock’s BUIDL fund help pull traditional fixed income onchain.

At the same time, tokenized RWAs and the infrastructure behind them have continued to attract fresh capital. RWA tokenization projects were among the biggest winners in crypto venture funding in 2025, while onchain RWA markets climbed roughly 13.5% over 30 days during a period when the wider crypto market shed around $1 trillion in value.

RWAs to become everyday DeFi plumbing

1inch’s Ondo integration shows how aggregators are evolving into distribution rails for regulated RWA issuers. Kunz said 1inch remained non-custodial and did not issue the RWAs itself, with eligibility and jurisdictional controls enforced at the issuer level, while it focuses on routing, application programming interfaces (APIs) and disclosures.

Looking ahead, Kunz sees RWAs taking “the next leap forward” only when liquidity depth, standards and regulatory clarity align, at which point he expects tokenized assets to function as everyday “financial plumbing on DeFi” rails rather than a niche side bet.

