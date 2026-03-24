Bitmine Immersion Technologies chairman Tom Lee has tipped an end to the “mini-crypto winter” impacting Ether, as the company bought another $139 million in ETH last week, bringing it closer to its goal of hitting 5% of the token's total supply.

Lee said in a statement on Monday that Bitmine has maintained a higher buying pace over the last three weeks as it expects the end to a several-month-long Ether slump in its “base case.”

The crypto markets crashed in October last year, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling from its all-time peak above $126,000 during the month, while Ether declined from its August high of $4,946. Analysts have been debating when the crypto markets will see a meaningful rebound.

Lee pointed to positive catalysts, such as the CLARITY Act advancing in Congress and crypto’s relative stability despite recent turmoil in Iran, as signs that winter is starting to thaw.

“As many have noticed, crypto and particularly ETH have outperformed the broader market since the Iran war commenced, with ETH rising 18% and outperforming equities by 2,450 basis points,” he said.

“This is a marked contrast to Gold, a traditional store of value, which has fallen more than 15%. Crypto is demonstrating itself to be a good 'wartime' store of value,” Lee added.

After its latest purchase, Bitmine has 4.6 million Ether. Source: StrategicEthReserve

Lee’s statements came as Bitmine disclosed it had purchased an additional 65,341 Ether in the past week (worth $139 million), bringing total holdings to more than 4.6 million tokens.

Bitmine nears Ether accumulation goal

Bitmine has stockpiled roughly 3.86% of the total circulating supply of 120.6 million since announcing its crypto pivot eight months ago.

To reach its goal based on the current total supply, the company will need to buy roughly 1.4 million tokens, which, at current prices, would cost roughly $2.9 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Ether does not have a fixed supply; it can increase or decrease based on whether more is burned than issued.

Related: Early Ethereum whale rebuilds stack with $19.5M in ETH buys

The firm has also leaned heavily into staking, with more than three million of its Ether currently staked.

Bitmine also reported other holdings, including $1.1 billion in cash, 196 Bitcoin, a $200 million stake in Beast Industries, a media company founded by YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and a $95 million stake in e-commerce inventory management platform Eightco Holdings.

A flood of companies pivoted to crypto in 2025, with Bitmine rising to the second-largest behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy in terms of holdings. However, some, like the multinational bank Standard Chartered, predict that not all will survive in the long term, which may force them to adopt new strategies or fade away.

StrategicEthReserve is currently tracking 67 large treasury holders of Ether, with Bitmine leading by a large margin. SharpLink Gaming, which held the top spot before being surpassed by Bitmine, is second with 863,000 Ether, while Ether Machine ranks third with 496,000 tokens.

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