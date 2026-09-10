BitBox said multiple Bitcoin companies appeared to have been targeted through a shared newsletter provider, while Trezor confirmed a breach at its email service.

Hardware wallet makers Trezor and BitBox warned users about phishing emails disguised as urgent security notices after suspected compromises involving third-party email services.

On Wednesday, Trezor said its email provider had been breached and warned that a message titled “Critical Security Alert: STM32 Entropy Vulnerability” was fraudulent. The company urged recipients not to click any links.

On the same day, Bitbox warned users about a phishing email pretending to come from the company. The company said its preliminary review indicated that its newsletter provider was likely compromised, adding that multiple Bitcoin companies appeared to have been targeted through a shared provider.

The warnings come after several recent security disclosures across the hardware-wallet sector. On Aug. 13, a breach at Trezor shipping provider ShipMonk exposed data belonging to nearly 14,000 customers. On Sept. 4, Trezor disclosed that another 67,000 US customers were affected.

In July, BitBox said its devices were unaffected by a vulnerability involving Coldcard’s random-number generation. In August, it released an update fixing two severe firmware vulnerabilities, with no known exploitation or stolen funds reported.

Cointelegraph reached out to Trezor and BitBox for more information but did not receive responses before publication.

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