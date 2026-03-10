Justin Sun’s Tron network has joined the Agentic AI Foundation to prepare and support the widespread adoption of AI agents.

In an announcement on Monday, Tron’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) revealed that the Tron network has signed on as a member of the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) and will serve on its governing board.

Tron DAO said that there will be significant demand coming from agentic AI in the future, and as such, it requires collaboration and interoperability to establish systems that can handle “continuous, high-volume, low-value transactions efficiently at scale.”

“Interoperable frameworks are expected to play an important role in ensuring that AI agents can operate across platforms and services without creating fragmented ecosystems,” the DAO said.

Last month, Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison and co-founder John Collison said there is a significant infrastructure gap in blockchain and said significant scaling improvements would be required to meet this incoming demand.

“By supporting the development of open infrastructure through the Foundation, TRON DAO aims to contribute to collaborative standards that make AI agents easier to build, safer to operate, and more accessible,” it added.

The AAIF is run by the Linux Foundation and was designed to promote open-source agentic AI development, alongside helping establish industry standards for governance, safety, and interoperability. Tron joins the likes of Circle and JPMorgan in jumping on board the AAIF.

Tron’s 2026 focus is AI, says founder

Sun last month said that AI will “definitely” be a key focus for the network this year, arguing that Tron’s speed, scalability, and low fees are prime for hosting agentic AI transactions.

Sun indicated that the network is working on building infrastructure and collaborating to support AI demand. One recent example is the Bank of AI, a financial layer built for AI agents by AINFT, which first launched on Tron and BNB Chain in mid-February.

DeFiLlama data indicates that Tron currently tops the charts in terms of revenue generated by all blockchains across the past 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days, at $1.01 million, $6.54 million and $25.58 million apiece.

Earlier this month, Sun indicated that some of the revenue is being driven by AI.

“AI is scaling fast. When agents transact, demand shows up in the network metrics. TRON keeps leading on real usage,” he said.

