AML-authorized crypto firms need new licenses in the UK

Overview of FCA crypto regime, next steps and savings provisions. Source: FCA
Crypto firms with existing authorization under the money laundering regulations will not have their licenses automatically converted and will have to obtain new authorization.
Certain companies already operating in the UK may continue specified activities for a limited period as they seek authorisation under the framework’s transitional “savings provisions.”
The FCA said that pre-application support meetings for companies will be available starting next month.
The regulator will set out its policy statements during a webinar on July 17. It will also publish a further policy statement in September to establish how the regulatory perimeter applies to cryptoasset activities.
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The FCA has maintained the core stablecoin framework but made minor adjustments, including simplifying the backing asset composition requirement by no longer requiring estimated redemption forecasts, adding requirements for statutory trust over reserves and removing unallocated backing fund accounts.
The guidelines will also require issuers to offer specific withdrawal rights to users, permit a 5% excess to be held in the backing asset pool and allow limited intragroup custody subject to safeguards.
The FCA noted that this establishes a “baseline regime for stablecoin issuance” and added that it will consult with the Bank of England later this year on how the the agency's rules will apply to stablecoin issuers recognized as systemic by HM Treasury.
New guidelines for stablecoin issuance. Source: FCA
Later this year, the FCA will also host a separate consultation on decentralized finance (DeFi) guidance and operational resilience guidelines for firms using distributed ledger technology (DLT).
It also plans to consult on updates to the Financial Crime Guide relevant to crypto asset firms.
“We’re going to continue to work on DeFi,” said Matthew Long, director of payments & digital assets at the FCA, adding that they are seeking a case-by-case approach as “true DeFi” with “no identifiable person undertaking the activity” will fall out of the scope of the regulation.
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