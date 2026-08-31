The brokerage is adding digital assets alongside stocks, ETFs and options as Canadian crypto ownership rises and regulators move toward clearer industry rules.

Webull, a self-directed brokerage and trading platform, is expanding its Canadian offering to include cryptocurrencies, adding Canada to a crypto footprint that already includes the United States, Australia and Brazil.

The company announced Monday that its Canadian crypto offering will run on Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service infrastructure, with Coinbase providing the underlying trading and custody services. Webull’s Canadian website currently displays 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL), while indicating that additional assets are also available.

The addition of crypto broadens Webull’s Canadian offering beyond stocks, exchange-traded funds and options, bringing digital assets alongside the traditional investments already available to its retail clients.

Webull cited growing crypto adoption in Canada as one reason for the expansion, pointing to Ontario Securities Commission research that it says shows digital asset ownership has risen to 25% this year from 10% in 2023.

Canadian crypto investment is growing as the country’s regulators move to establish clearer rules for the industry, including a federal framework for stablecoins. Canada doesn’t yet have comprehensive rules for fiat-backed stablecoins, but the Stablecoin Act, introduced following the 2025 federal budget, would set requirements for both domestic and foreign issuers.

Related: Canadian crypto ownership increases to 25%: Ontario survey



