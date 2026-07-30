A survey of more than 2,000 Canadians in late 2025 and early 2026 showed an increasing awareness of risk around the crypto industry and higher ownership of assets.

Canadians’ ownership of cryptocurrencies increased to 25% in 2026 from 10% in 2023, new data from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) shows.

In the results of a survey released on Tuesday, the OSC found that crypto ownership and awareness among Canadians had increased from that a few years ago. The survey polled 2,360 individuals age 18 and over between December 2025 and January 2026, finding that 59% of the respondents were aware of crypto assets and 25% held them.

“Crypto markets continue to evolve, and Canadians are participating in them more than ever before,” said Naizam Kanji, executive vice president of strategic regulation at the OSC. “By identifying emerging trends and behaviors with our research, we can look around corners, anticipate potential opportunities and risks, and ensure our regulatory approach supports investor protection while fostering fair and efficient markets.”

According to the survey, the results also suggested an increasing awareness of risk, though it was still based on a limited understanding of the industry. About 50% of crypto owners reported checking whether a platform was registered before using it, but many investors “had some misunderstanding around regulation, insurance protections and transaction capabilities.”

Lawmakers in Ottawa have proposed various measures to address different uses of cryptocurrency in the country. In April, the federal government advanced a bill that could ban political donations using crypto, and proposed banning digital asset ATMs, citing concerns about fraud.