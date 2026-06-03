Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed an executive order supporting AI data center development as the state seeks to attract advanced computing and technology investment.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order establishing a framework for developing data centers and advanced computing facilities, underscoring the state’s push to attract AI infrastructure investment as demand for computing power accelerates.

In an order published Wednesday, titled “Data Centers the Wyoming Way,” Gordon directed state agencies to support the responsible development of large-scale data centers and other advanced computing projects. The framework emphasizes water and environmental sustainability, workforce development and protections for residential electricity customers.

“This Executive Order applies to executive branch agencies involved in permitting, reviewing, regulating, supporting, or facilitating large-scale data center development within Wyoming,” the order states.

The Wyoming directive follows a White House push on AI, coming one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order promoting advanced AI technologies for national security purposes.

AI-related infrastructure spending continues to surge across the United States. Four of the “Magnificent 7” tech companies — Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Google-parent Alphabet — are expected to invest more than $650 billion on AI and data center infrastructure this year alone.

A significant portion of that spend is intended to increase their footprint in the lucrative enterprise cloud market and build up the infrastructure needed to train and run large language models.

Berkshire Hathaway earlier this week increased its investment in Alphabet as the conglomerate seeks to deepen its financial interests in AI.

State of Wyoming Executive Department Executive Order 2026-03. Source: State of Wyoming

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Wyoming’s AI ambitions intersect with Bitcoin mining

Wyoming’s push into AI and data centers aligns with its broader efforts to leverage its energy resources and business-friendly policies to attract technology investment.

The state has also emerged as a hub for Bitcoin mining. In 2024, CleanSpark expanded its Wyoming footprint through the acquisition of a mining facility tied to 75 megawatts of power capacity.

Although CleanSpark remains largely a pure-play Bitcoin miner, several peers have diversified into AI and high-performance computing (HPC) services to offset pressure on mining revenues following the 2024 Bitcoin halving.

Companies including IREN, MARA Holdings, Cipher Digital, Hut 8, HIVE Digital and TeraWulf have expanded their focus beyond Bitcoin mining by pursuing AI and data center hosting opportunities.

Bernstein analysts late Wednesday initiated coverage on TeraWulf and Cipher as part of their tracking of what they call “emerging AI infra.”

Related: Crypto Biz: Crypto infrastructure spending rises as ETF appetite cools



