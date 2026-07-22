A security vulnerability in the Zilliqa Ledger app is enabling attackers to reconstruct private keys using publicly available onchain data.

Layer-1 blockchain network Zilliqa warned that a vulnerability in the Zilliqa Ledger app could allow attackers to recover users’ private keys using publicly available onchain data.

“The vulnerability causes signatures to be generated with predictably weakened ephemeral nonces, from which an attacker can recover the signer’s private key,” Zilliqa said in a Wednesday X post.

Zilliqa said protective measures are in place to prevent further losses and that a coordinated remediation plan is being finalized. Users who signed at least five native Zilliqa transactions with a Ledger device are considered compromised and are advised to await further guidance before taking any action.

The warning comes after Zilliqa on Monday asked exchanges to temporarily pause Zilliqa (ZIL) deposits and withdrawals after identifying a security vulnerability that resulted in the theft of an undisclosed amount of ZIL from a cold wallet.

Zilliqa said it will publish a corrected version of the app in coordination with Ledger. It said that users transacting ZIL through EVM-compatible tooling were not affected.

The ZIL token fell 1.5% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past week, to trade above $0.0024 at publication, according to CoinMarketCap.

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