In crypto’s latest infrastructure race, blockchains are competing to host perpetual futures exchanges. Many are now launching or incubating decentralized derivatives markets themselves, even as centralized platforms continue to dominate.

Derivatives make up most of today’s crypto trading activity, often accounting for the majority of total volume. On Tuesday, Bitcoin (BTC) spot trading volume across centralized exchanges reached about 55,230 BTC while derivatives volume totaled more than 506,600 BTC, according to CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin’s derivatives volume consistently exceeds spot volume. Source: CryptoQuant

Perpetual decentralized exchanges, or perp DEXs, now act as core infrastructure as they give traders, market makers and institutional participants access to leveraged products, according to Nina Rong, executive director of growth at BNB Chain.

“When these players are active on a chain, they bring liquidity, hedging activity, and arbitrage flows, which significantly increase overall onchain volume and strengthen the ecosystem’s trading environment,” she told Cointelegraph.

While several blockchains are exploring their own derivatives venues, launching one does not automatically translate into meaningful or sustained trading activity. Derivatives liquidity has historically consolidated around a small number of dominant exchanges rather than spreading evenly across platforms.

Blockchains begin building or incubating their own perp DEXs

The logic is quite straightforward. If derivatives drive a large share of crypto trading volume, a perp DEX can help a blockchain attract more trading activity.

“In many ways, it has become a competitive race: the chains that host the largest number of successful derivatives platforms are more likely to attract and sustain higher trading volume within their ecosystem,” said Rong.

For BNB Chain, that platform is Aster. On Thursday, it had the second-highest open interest among perp DEXs, according to DefiLlama. Rong claimed that Aster’s rise has helped BNB’s ability to maintain its market share.

Aster is second in perp DEX rankings behind Hyperliquid. Source: DefiLlama

Some chains are actively incubating perp DEXs instead of waiting for an external team to select their network to build on. One such example is Decibel, which went live on the Aptos mainnet on Feb. 26.

“What you actually see in the crypto ecosystem as a whole is different L1s and different blockchains starting to think about what is actually going to use the block space,” Brylee Whatley, the head of Decibel Foundation, told Cointelegraph.

Aptos recently got its own perp DEX as Decibel went live. Source: Decibel

“A lot of L1 teams realize they are in the best position to understand the mechanics of their own chains and build applications on top of them,” he said.

Whatley added that Decibel itself was not part of the recent rush by blockchains to build perp DEXs. Aptos has been incubating Decibel for about a year, many months before Hyperliquid, Aster and Lighter vied for market dominance.

Liquidity tends to consolidate around dominant venues

Launching a perp DEX will not guarantee a fountain of eternal liquidity. According to Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX, derivatives trading has historically tended to cluster around a few platforms.

“All markets (derivatives and spot) rely heavily on market makers and strong risk management systems. These participants usually favor platforms that already have liquidity and a track record,” Lutz told Cointelegraph.

This means in the long run, it is inefficient to separate trading venues per chain or coin. Given that traders often trade across multiple chains and coins, we believe that consolidation is an almost natural process.”

A similar pattern has played out in traditional financial markets over the past three decades. The shift to electronic trading in the 1990s led to a wave of exchanges and alternative platforms entering the market. Over time, liquidity often reconsolidated around venues with deeper order books, lower spreads and more reliable infrastructure, according to research published by the Bank for International Settlements.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) dominates much of the US futures market in TradFi today. The Intercontinental Exchange leads in energy derivatives and Eurex Exchange is a major venue for European index futures.

In crypto, the majority of Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) derivatives trading has historically concentrated on a few exchanges like Binance, OKX, Bybit and Deribit. More recently, decentralized platforms such as Hyperliquid have emerged as significant players for perpetual futures activity.

Deribit leads the crypto options market for Bitcoin and Ether. Source: Kaiko

Centralized exchanges still provide advantages such as order handling, risk management, liquidity and trading infrastructure, while fully onchain platforms are limited by block times, leading to delays and slippage, Sidrah Fariq, head of retail sales at Deribit, told Cointelegraph.

“In addition, centralized exchanges can offer greater privacy, which can be important for institutional traders,” she added.

Meanwhile, proponents of onchain exchanges argue that decentralization and composability allow derivatives liquidity to embed itself within specific ecosystems.

“Your order book is on the blockchain and verifiable, and order matching follows price-time priority set by the blockchain itself,” said Decibel’s Whatley.

“When you send an order you know exactly how it’s getting matched and that it’s entering the order book fairly instead of being routed somewhere else,” he said.

The “U” shape of derivatives markets

The long-term picture for derivatives may depend on whether perp DEXs differentiate themselves across networks or simply replicate the same products. Rong of BNB Chain said networks that offer distinct features may have an advantage.

“Chains win by offering unique yield opportunities or distinctive trading venues that are not available elsewhere,” she said. But if similar platforms emerge everywhere, “the result will likely be fragmentation across multiple ecosystems, rather than a single dominant hub.”

At the same time, market dynamics may eventually push liquidity back toward a smaller set of venues. Lutz from BitMEX said market makers and professional traders tend to cluster where they can deploy capital efficiently and manage risk across many assets without jumping between platforms.

“If liquidity is too spread out across several derivatives platforms, it often leads to wider spreads and more volatile markets,” he said.

That dynamic may produce what Lutz described as a cyclical pattern for ecosystems experimenting with their own derivative platforms.

“We expect a U-shaped technical liquidity development per ecosystem,” he said, where new venues initially see a surge of activity before momentum fades.

Perpetual futures markets now influence where liquidity forms, how traders hedge risk and which platforms dominate trading activity. As blockchains compete to host those markets, derivatives trading is increasingly becoming core infrastructure for crypto ecosystems.

