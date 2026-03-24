AI and stablecoin segments have outperformed the broader crypto market in 2026, with data pointing to continued usage growth despite declining prices elsewhere.

Key takeaways:

AI sector posts smallest loss in Q1/2026, down just 14%.

Stablecoin market cap hits a record $320 billion, with monthly transaction volumes at a record $1.8 trillion.

AI and stablecoin sectors buck the trend

Bitcoin (BTC) trades 18.5% lower in 2026, the total crypto market capitalization has slipped to $2.42 trillion, while most altcoins are lagging, as fear and uncertainty surrounding the US and Israel-Iran war and the Fed’s hawkishness grip the market.

Meanwhile, AI and stablecoin businesses continue to defy the trend, recording significant growth and strong fundamentals that highlight a rotation toward infrastructure over speculation.

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For example, Circle’s USDC (USDC) supply is at $78 billion, a 220% increase since November 2023, data from Token Terminal shows.

ChatGPT’s weekly active users have also grown to 900 million in March 2026 from 85 million in November 2023, a roughly 10x increase over the same period.

USDC supply and ChatGPT WAU. Source: Token Terminal

Grayscale’s Q1/2026 report reinforces this observation, revealing that the AI sector recorded the smallest loss at 14% during the first three months of the year, compared to Consumer and Culture at 31%, Smart Contract Platforms at 21%, and Currencies at 21%.

This indicates that “investor appetite shifted away from momentum-driven and more speculative segments,” the digital-asset investment manager said, adding:

“Despite subdued overall sentiment, capital appeared to rotate toward projects with stronger fundamentals and those aligned with key themes such as AI and tokenization.”

Returns for each sector were negative in Q1/2026. Source: Grayscale

The market capitalization of AI tokens now stands at $17.4 billion, up 30% over the last 30 days. Bittensor (TAO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) lead the growth, with 75% and 30% price increases, respectively, over the same period

Market capitalization of top AI and big data tokens. Source: CoinMarketCap

Similarly, stablecoins continue to grow, with the total market capitalization hitting a record $320 billion on March 23. Tether’s USDt (USDT) maintains dominance around $184 billion, representing 57% of the total stablecoin supply.

Monthly transaction volumes hit a record $1.8 trillion in February, rivaling traditional payment rails. USDC led supply growth with an 80% month-to-month increase to a $1.26 trillion all-time high last month.

Stablecoin market capitalization. Source: MacrMicro.me

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar, and can be hosted on multiple blockchains.

In a bear market, stablecoins serve as buying power and settlement rails, dominating trading pairs, supporting tokenized real-world assets, and enabling yield-bearing products.

Ethereum and other chains see high transfer volumes, while institutional products from banks and fintechs integrate them for yield and treasury management. This infrastructural role persists even as speculative assets bleed.

“Structural tailwinds” drive growth convergence

The two sectors thrive because they deliver measurable value even after speculation fades.

“AI labs and stablecoin issuers are among the businesses with the strongest structural tailwinds of the 2020s,” Token Terminal said.

They sit at the “intersection of three distinct forces: technology, finance, and geopolitics,” with each of these drivers independently driving demand for these sectors, the crypto data provider said, adding:

“AI drives productivity and defense capabilities, while stablecoins provide financial infrastructure for global dollar distribution.”

In an X post on Monday, Crypto trader Mando CT said AI and stablecoins are among the four dominant sectors in 2026.

Explaining the convergence, the trader said that AI needs instant and low-fees payment systems to operate, while stablecoins are the “internet money” needed to make this happen.

“These trends are connected,” Mando CT said, adding:

“2026 isn’t just another cycle. It’s the transition from: Speculation to Infrastructure.”

Cointelegraph reported that stablecoins could benefit from AI-driven payments by enabling easy, automatic, and rule-based transactions between entities, further driving long-term growth for both sectors.



