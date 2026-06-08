Analysts map potential bottom zones below $60,000

Bitcoin accumulation trend score. Source: CryptoQuant
Some larger holders have also been active buyers. Over the past 60 days, wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC added 53,042 BTC, the largest increase among all cohorts. Addresses holding 100–1,000 BTC accumulated another 12,233 BTC, while the 10–100 BTC group added 1,283 BTC.
However, a different picture emerged among the largest entities. BTC wallets holding more than 10,000 BTC reduced balances by 39,840 BTC during the same period. Smaller groups holding between 1 and 10 BTC also trimmed exposure. The positioning split points to sustained demand from whales below the largest cohort and from retail investors accumulating into weakness.
Bitcoin accumulation vs distribution (60-day change). Source: CryptoQuant
Related: Bitcoin price eyes $90K as FTX-era BTC bullish divergence flashes again
Market analyst Titan of Crypto highlighted a quarterly fair value gap (FVG) between $56,800 and $44,600. An FVG is a price imbalance created when Bitcoin moves sharply in one direction over a short period, leaving a zone with relatively little trading activity.
BTC quarterly price and FVG analysis by Titan of Crypto. Source: X
The quarterly chart shows that Bitcoin revisited similar imbalance zones created in 2011, 2013, 2017, and 2020 before establishing a bottom. The latest gap, formed in 2024, remains unfilled, making the $56,800–$44,600 range an important bracket if the current correction extends further.
Meanwhile, Glassnode co-founder Rafael pointed to Bitcoin's cumulative value days destroyed-to-price ratio (CVDD), a long-term valuation metric that compares the market price to a historical cost basis floor derived from coin-holding behavior. The ratio currently sits near 0.73 and has historically approached 1.0 near major cycle bottoms.
With the CVDD floor near $46,000, Rafael said a similar pattern would place a potential bottom in the $52,000–$59,000 range.
Bitcoin CVDD ratio. Source: Rafael/X
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