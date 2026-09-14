US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted $462.7 million in net outflows last week, reversing after three consecutive weeks of inflows, while Ether ETFs moved the other way with nearly $197 million in net inflows.

According to Farside Investors, the withdrawals ran across all four trading sessions from Tuesday to Friday. The outflows followed the strongest three-week inflow run of 2026, which ended after the funds shed $166.8 million in the first two days of the holiday-shortened week.

The selling deepened on Thursday, when US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $282.7 million, their largest daily withdrawal since July. Friday’s outflow slowed to $13.2 million, but still extended the negative streak to four trading days, according to SoSoValue.

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ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF led weekly withdrawals with $234.2 million in net outflows, followed by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF with $129.1 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded $52.5 million in net outflows over the week, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund lost $50.7 million.

Despite the weekly reversal, spot Bitcoin ETFs remain in positive flow territory for September, with about $307.3 million in net inflows through Friday.

Ether ETFs record weekly inflows

On the flip side, US spot Ether ETFs recorded $196.9 million in net inflows over the same four-day period, according to Farside Investors.

The Ether funds had mixed flows earlier in the week, with $24.3 million in outflows on Tuesday, $34.7 million in inflows on Wednesday and $29.9 million in outflows on Thursday. The week turned positive on Friday, when the funds drew $216.4 million in net inflows.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF led Friday’s inflows with $148.8 million, followed by 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF, which added $29.1 million.

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