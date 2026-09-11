ARK 21Shares accounted for $164 million of Thursday’s Bitcoin ETF withdrawals, while Ether and Solana funds also recorded net outflows.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered their largest daily outflow in nearly two months, reversing part of the $3.8 billion in net inflows recorded during the funds’ strongest three-week stretch of 2026.

The spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs logged $282.6 million in net outflows on Thursday, marking the largest net outflow since the $424.7 million outflow recorded on July 13, according to SoSoValue data.

Total net assets across the funds stood at $97.5 billion. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) accounted for the largest share of Thursday’s outflows, at $164 million, followed by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) with $36 million and Fidelity’s FBTC with $33.6 million.

The three-day selling streak brought net outflows so far this week to $449 million, while cumulative net inflows stood at $55.17 billion.

Meanwhile, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs registered $29.8 million in net outflows on Thursday, erasing most of the $34.8 million in net inflows from Wednesday.

Spot Solana (SOL) ETFs also logged $483,000 in net outflows on Thursday, following $11.7 million in inflows the day before, according to SoSoValue.

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