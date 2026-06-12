Bitcoin miner metic sparked talk of "capitulation" as profit margins stayed under 5%, but the BTC price bear-market bottom remained absent.

Bitcoin (BTC) miners are back under pressure as data hints that a new buying opportunity is now here.

Key points:

Bitcoin miners are in the "capitulation" phase of the current bear market, data suggests.

A trader argues that there is no "clearer sign" to add BTC exposure as a result.

Bitcoin miners are now operating on sub-5% margins.





Trader on miner data: No "clearer sign" to buy Bitcoin

In an X post on Thursday, pseudonymous trader Killa warned that miners were “capitulating” based on price versus difficulty.

“You literally have miners capitulating, a signal that has historically marked the perfect time to accumulate,” they wrote.

“There isn't a clearer sign to start accumulating $BTC.”

Bitcoin miner capitulation chart. Source: Bitbo



A chart from onchain analytics platform Bitbo shows that the current spot price relative to the last long-term mining difficulty low is punishing miners' profitability.

This dedicated “miner capitulation” chart is now firmly in the red, repeating a pattern seen in previous Bitcoin bear markets.

In a separate forecast, Killa suggested that Bitcoin’s next bear-market low is still to come.

“Legacy markets likely correct at some point this year and mark the final pivot low for Bitcoin,” they told X followers.

“This has been the case for every cycle so far, and I see no reason to think this one will be any different.”

BTC/USD vs. S&P 500 chart. Source: Killa/X



Miners reflect "long-term value opportunities"

In X analysis this week, Charles Edwards, founder of quantitative Bitcoin and digital asset fund Capriole Investments, revealed Bitcoin miners are on the edge.

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“Bitcoin is trading back at its Production cost. Miners are now just breaking even on average,” he reported.

An accompanying chart compares the current BTC spot price with both the production and electrical cost. Both are important for miners, as they reflect overall profitability and, in turn, warn of any capitulatory selling.

Capriole currently puts production cost at around $61,200, with electrical cost $48,965. This gives a “miner margin” of 4.67% — near two-year lows seen at the start of June.

Bitcoin miner margin. Source: Capriole Investments



When BTC/USD trends toward these miner breakeven points, it has traditionally signaled an advantageous long-term market entry.

As Edwards notes, the “best Long-term value opportunities have historically been between here and Electrical Cost.”

As Cointelegraph reported, other market metrics paint a more precarious picture for the mining sector, with profits even at record lows.