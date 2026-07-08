A trend reversal is not confirmed 

BTC/USD spot and futures CVD. Source: Hyblock
Bitcoin’s funding rate and open interest dropped, reflecting traders’ choice to cut positioning, but the week-long trend of positive funding rates remains intact.
BTC/USD funding rate, open interest. Source: Hyblock
Liquidations have also stayed relatively small in dollar terms, but they are one-sided. Wednesday’s forced selling was almost entirely on the long side, with roughly $47 million in long liquidations versus about $4 million in short liquidations.
Hyblock’s liquidation data shows a large cluster of long positions near $61,000 and if Bitcoin trades down into that zone, those forced sales can briefly accelerate the move lower.
Although Bitcoin bulls put in a good effort, absorbing dips to $60,000 and below, and fresh flows from spot markets and BTC ETF buying show investor appetite in the current range, the bulk of the price move remains driven by futures activity.
Wednesday’s price action demonstrates how fast conviction and price can unravel when the primary fuel behind the move is futures-driven, and sentiment across the crypto market remains in the “fear” category according to the Crypto Fear & Greed index.
Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
Beyond the geopolitical and Fed-related impact on intra-day price action, Strategy’s recent sale of 3,588 BTC and the fact that Bitcoin’s current price is below its $74,582 average price have cast an ominous cloud over the wider market as investors grapple with the reality that the largest BTC treasury could become a frequent seller.
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