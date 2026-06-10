Bitcoin’s institutional support weakened as ETFs and companies dumped almost 2,000 BTC daily and Strategy’s buying lost momentum.

Bitcoin (BTC) faced renewed risks of a breakdown toward $30,000, according to a new analysis, as institutional demand turned deeply negative.

Key takeaways:

Data shows institutions are offloading around 450% of the daily BTC supply.

Bitcoin risks slipping below $30,000 if supply absorption remains weak.

Institutions are selling almost 2,000 BTC per day

Capriole Investments’ institutional buying model, which tracks Bitcoin demand from ETFs, corporate treasuries, and miner issuance, shows net institutional selling at around 450% of daily mined supply, equivalent to about 2,000 BTC per day.

BTC/USD vs institutional buying market cap. Source: Capriole Investments





In other words, large holders are selling 4-5x more Bitcoin than is mined each day.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs appear to be the biggest drag. Their flow line has fallen sharply below zero, suggesting ETF outflows are now overwhelming other sources of demand.

In the past month, for instance, these funds have witnessed nearly $27 billion in withdrawals, according to data resource Glassnode.

US Bitcoin Spot ETFs net balances vs. BTC price. Source: Glassnode





That marks a sharp reversal from the 2024–2025 trend, when ETF inflows helped push Bitcoin toward record highs.

Strategy’s slowdown is a weak spot

Michael Saylor’s Strategy helped anchor Bitcoin’s institutional demand earlier in 2026, buying 89,599 BTC in Q1 alone.

The company kept buying into Q2, adding roughly 62,300 BTC through late May, including a major 24,869 BTC purchase in mid-May. That lifted its holdings above 843,000 BTC.

Bitcoin price with Strategy purchases. Source: StrategyTracker.COM





The accumulation coincided with BTC’s roughly 40% rebound from its 2026 low of $59,930, reinforcing the view that corporate treasury demand remained one of the market’s strongest pillars during the recovery.

However, its latest buying has slowed sharply, with only a 1,550 BTC purchase in early June after a small 32 BTC sale to fund preferred-stock dividends.

Related: Why Strategy’s 32 Bitcoin sale became a bigger crypto debate

Strategy’s latest purchases are running well below its Q1 and early Q2 pace, and they barely cover ETF-led selling pressure, which Capriole’s model estimates at roughly 2,000 BTC per day.

Bitcoin may slip toward $30,000 or lower, analyst warns

BTC’s latest leg down could match its previous 36%–39% declines, putting the next downside target in the $49,000–$53,000 range, according to analyst CryptoBullet.

BTC/USD three-day chart. Source: TradingView/CryptoBullet





That zone may act as initial support, but analyst Jelle’s Fibonacci model suggests it may not mark the final bear-market floor.

In a Wednesday post, he noted that every BTC bear market has dropped well below its 0.618 Fibonacci retracement before bottoming. Previously, BTC fell 65% below the 0.618 level in 2014–2015, 59% in 2018 and 44% in 2022.

BTC/USD all-time performance chart. Source: TradingView/Jelle





With Bitcoin’s current 0.618 retracement near $57,000–$58,000, even a repeat of the shallower 2022 drawdown would imply a potential bottom near $32,000.

Deeper 2018-style and 2015-style drawdowns would point toward $23,000–$24,000 and $20,000, respectively.