Cointelegraph
XMR$388.48 2.83%
LINK$9.83 1.45%
DOGE$0.1057 0.15%
ADA$0.2517 1.04%
BTC$77,398 0.56%
ZEC$656.08 1.34%
SOL$87 0.42%
XRP$1.36 0.77%
BCH$379.70 0.55%
ETH$2,129 0.24%
HYPE$57.91 0.84%
TRX$0.3652 1.55%
BNB$659.56 1.07%
Written by William Suberg⁠, Staff Writer. Reviewed by Allen Scott⁠, Staff Editor.

Bitcoin price record 90-day uptrend 'resembles bull market rally:' New analysis

MarketsPublishedMay 22, 2026

Bitcoin rallied for 90 days after its dip below $60,000, breaking the record for the longest uptrend within a bear market in BTC price history.

Bitcoin (BTC) has trended up for 90 days and is seeing a “bull market rally,” analysis says.

Key points:

  • Bitcoin has trended up for 90 days within its bear market — something that has never happened before.
  • Analysis thus sees price as being in a "bull market rally," with February's macro lows untouched.
  • Separate commentary calls for a reclaim of the weekly supertrend nearer to $90,000 to confirm that bulls are back.


Bitcoin internal bear-market uptrend makes history

In a post on X on Thursday, trader and analyst Matthew Hyland said that Bitcoin’s recent rebound from macro lows has been unlike any other in history.

“This BTC rally resembles a bull market rally NOT a bear market rally,” he summarized.

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


According to Hyland, BTC/USD has been in a fresh uptrend since the last week of February. At the start of the month, the pair briefly fell below $60,000, hitting its lowest levels since late 2024.

Since then, relief has taken over, with Bitcoin reaching local highs near $83,000 exactly three months after the February bottom, data from TradingView confirms.

“There has NEVER been a rally that trended upward for 89 days ever in a bear market in BTC history,” he continued.

“The break of high time frame resistance also has marked the start of a bull market rally the prior three times.”

BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Matthew Hyland/X


An accompanying chart shows that resistance was cleared when the price first broke above and held $77,000.

“Both of these characteristics are characteristics of a bull market rally NOT a bear market rally,” Hyland reiterated.


Analyst: BTC price needs $88,000 rebound

On the topic of bear market expirations, independent analyst Filbfilb demands a higher resistance reclaim for confirmation that bulls are back in control.

Related: Bitcoin due '5%+' move as analysis stays bullish on BTC price outlook

Bitcoin’s weekly supertrend, currently near $90,000, is the line in the sand to watch.

“The last 2 BTC bear markets ended with a >+20% weekly candle and a break of the weekly super trend - presently around $ 88k,” he told X followers. 

“If the bearish move we see in play at the moment fails, I’m expecting one of those candles to happen rather than much messing about around these levels.”

BTC/USD one-week chart with supertrend data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


The super trend is calculated using the average true range of price, coupled with a multiplier. BTC/USD last had a weekly close above the supertrend line in early November 2025.

This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject