Bitcoin rallied for 90 days after its dip below $60,000, breaking the record for the longest uptrend within a bear market in BTC price history.

Bitcoin (BTC) has trended up for 90 days and is seeing a “bull market rally,” analysis says.

Key points:

Bitcoin has trended up for 90 days within its bear market — something that has never happened before.

Analysis thus sees price as being in a "bull market rally," with February's macro lows untouched.

Separate commentary calls for a reclaim of the weekly supertrend nearer to $90,000 to confirm that bulls are back.





Bitcoin internal bear-market uptrend makes history

In a post on X on Thursday, trader and analyst Matthew Hyland said that Bitcoin’s recent rebound from macro lows has been unlike any other in history.

“This BTC rally resembles a bull market rally NOT a bear market rally,” he summarized.

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



According to Hyland, BTC/USD has been in a fresh uptrend since the last week of February. At the start of the month, the pair briefly fell below $60,000, hitting its lowest levels since late 2024.

Since then, relief has taken over, with Bitcoin reaching local highs near $83,000 exactly three months after the February bottom, data from TradingView confirms.

“There has NEVER been a rally that trended upward for 89 days ever in a bear market in BTC history,” he continued.

“The break of high time frame resistance also has marked the start of a bull market rally the prior three times.”

BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Matthew Hyland/X



An accompanying chart shows that resistance was cleared when the price first broke above and held $77,000.

“Both of these characteristics are characteristics of a bull market rally NOT a bear market rally,” Hyland reiterated.





Analyst: BTC price needs $88,000 rebound

On the topic of bear market expirations, independent analyst Filbfilb demands a higher resistance reclaim for confirmation that bulls are back in control.

Related: Bitcoin due '5%+' move as analysis stays bullish on BTC price outlook

Bitcoin’s weekly supertrend, currently near $90,000, is the line in the sand to watch.

“The last 2 BTC bear markets ended with a >+20% weekly candle and a break of the weekly super trend - presently around $ 88k,” he told X followers.

“If the bearish move we see in play at the moment fails, I’m expecting one of those candles to happen rather than much messing about around these levels.”

BTC/USD one-week chart with supertrend data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



The super trend is calculated using the average true range of price, coupled with a multiplier. BTC/USD last had a weekly close above the supertrend line in early November 2025.